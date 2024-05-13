All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems Daytrademonkey indicators 13 May 2024, 09:05 Gabor Bocsak 0 148 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller #profit, money, Time Source To add comments, please log in or register Temporal Microstructure of Financial Markets: from Empirical Cycles to the iVISTscalp5 Temporal Framework Analytics & Forecasts 80 0 2 How the result is formed in Owl Smart Levels: in practice and examples Statistics 220 0 ERIKSSON SYSTEMS – COMPLETE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE Analytics & Forecasts 1389 0 3 Introducing Grid Masters Temporal Trader MT5 Trading Strategies 533 0 2 If you like to trade GOLD Trading Systems 441 0 Bitcoin 1 minute chart trading Trading Systems 338 0 Make Money Trading - Forex, Commodities, Crypto... Trading Systems 372 0 🚀 Updates: Percentage Indicator upgrades & new MT4/MT5 releases! Other 576 0 Ichiro Ozawa's Half-Century Battle: The Illusion Created by the Media and His True Nature Market News 334 0 Gold trading plan 02.12 My Trading 362 0 1 Trend Reader Indicator Trading Systems 12 0 The Lot Size Math Most Traders Skip Trading Systems 13 0 Gold Beast MT5 EA - Backtest Results Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 The Physics of XAU/USD Price Movement Trading Systems 22 0 Overbought is not always 70, matching RSI thresholds to the market regime Trading Systems 20 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 14 0 1 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 24 0 Trading Day: Tech, tariffs & Treasuries: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Weekly Trends 22 0 How to Backtest a Trading Strategy in One Afternoon (The Manual Method Nobody Teaches) My Trading 11 0 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 21 0 746 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 105 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 43 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB