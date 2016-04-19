All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts EUR/USD: Is the rally over? Time to short! 19 April 2016, 15:04 AynGannRand 0 149 EURUSD has been quite predictable this week, and both short and long positions have worked well. However, now it is stuck in consolidation mode, which may either be hesitation before a rally or consolidation before ...Read More #eurusd, Elliott Wave Source To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 189 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 03 – 07, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 108 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 27 – 31, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 136 0 Why Your Charts Are Lying to You (And How to Fix It) Analytics & Forecasts 70 0 When to trade Support & Resistance Analytics & Forecasts 120 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 20 – 24, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 146 0 Apex Drawdown Zero Just Hit V9 — And It Grew Up Fast Trading Systems 97 0 Most EAs fail prop firm challenges. We built QuantumGrid Pro around the constraint first. Trading Systems 104 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 13 – 17, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 185 1 1 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 06 – 10, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 132 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 5 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 28 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 31 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 35 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 32 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 34 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 46 0 1 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 61 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB