EUR/USD: Is the rally over? Time to short!
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/USD: Is the rally over? Time to short!

19 April 2016, 15:04
AynGannRand
AynGannRand
0
149
EURUSD has been quite predictable this week, and both short and long positions have worked well. However, now it is stuck in consolidation mode, which may either be hesitation before a rally or consolidation before ...Read More
#eurusd, Elliott Wave