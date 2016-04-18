FxWirePro: USD/JPY Slips Below 108 Handle After Large Bearish Gap down Open

Yen was a big gainer on the day, USD/JPY opens with a large bearish gap down of over 0.70%, slips below the 108 handle.

News that OPEC and non-OPEC ministers concluded the Doha talk without an agreement heightened uncertainty in the markets and thus risk-off.

Asian stocks dive on failed Doha deal, Nikkei down -3%. Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was largely indifferent to the oil news, drops -0.25% to 5,144.

The Chinese equities also down, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index falling -1.39%, the CSI300 index down -1.15%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell -0.92% to trade around 21,140 levels.

The major hit lows of 107.83 before paring some losses to currently trade around 108 levels.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Suga was on the wires, said that the government will provide necessary financial support for earthquake relief.

Suga refrained from commenting on whether quake will impact timing of sales tax hike decision, but added that the govt can utilize reserved funds of 350 bln yen as needed.

Immediate support for the pair is seen at 107.66 (Apr 7th lows), while resistance on the upside is seen at 108.44 (Apr 11th highs).

Momentum is heavily bearish, only breaks above 108.90 could see bearish invalidation.



Recommendation: Good to sell rallies around 108.10/15, SL:108.90, TP: 107.65/107/106.80





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