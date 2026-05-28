AI Gold Prime: Built for Real Markets, Not Beautiful Backtests

📅 May 2026 | XAUUSD · Gold | MetaTrader 5 | 10 Swing + 10 Scalping Strategies | 20 Ready-to-Run Presets

20 Strategies. One Gold EA. Built to Last.

AI Gold Prime | XAUUSD Dedicated | MetaTrader 5 | M15 Primary | No Martingale · No Grid · No Averaging · Hard SL Every Trade

MQL5 Rating: ★ 4.85 — 23 verified reviews | 746 demo downloads | v1.8 updated May 22, 2026

Pro Mode live signal — $100K real account. Sustained directional growth managed by the internal AI decision engine.





👉 LIVE SIGNAL — PRO MODE ($100K Account) →

👉 LIVE SIGNAL — MINI MODE →

■ What Is AI Gold Prime?

AI Gold Prime is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It is built around a multi-strategy architecture of 10 independent strategy modules, each designed with distinct entry logic, stop placement, take profit objectives, and volatility parameters.

These 10 modules are deployed across two distinct operating modes:

Mode Recommended Account Trading Style Characteristics Mini-Scalping Mode Below $5,000 Scalping-oriented Shorter holds, controlled drawdown, steady growth Pro-Swing Mode $5,000 and above Swing-oriented Longer holds, improved risk-reward efficiency, larger directional moves

Each mode comes with 10 ready-to-run presets — 20 presets in total — covering a range of risk profiles, account sizes, and prop firm configurations. No external set files required.

■ The 10 Strategy Modules

AI Gold Prime runs on 10 independent strategy modules. Each module responds differently to ranging markets, trending environments, and periods of elevated volatility — allowing the system to remain operational as market dynamics change.

The modules operate independently. A losing sequence in one module cannot affect the position sizing or entry logic of another. Risk is structurally contained by design.





■ 20 Presets — Select and Run

All 20 presets are built directly into the EA. No file downloads. No manual parameter configuration. Select the preset from the EA's settings, choose your risk level, and the system handles the rest.

Preset Group Count Designed For Mini-Scalping Presets 10 presets Accounts below $5,000 · Scalp-oriented · Controlled exposure Pro-Swing Presets 10 presets Accounts $5,000+ · Swing-oriented · Superior R:R efficiency





■ The Internal AI Decision Engine

The AI in AI Gold Prime is not a marketing label. There is no cloud dependency, no external API, no machine learning model requiring internet access. The intelligence is embedded directly in the codebase as an internal decision engine.

What it does in real time:

⚙️ Continuously evaluates real-time volatility and price structure

⚙️ Dynamically activates or suppresses individual strategy modules based on market suitability

⚙️ Filters out low-quality trading environments

⚙️ Prevents overtrading during unstable conditions

⚙️ Manages trailing logic intelligently as trades develop

"The EA exercises discretion not only in how it trades, but also in when it chooses not to trade — an essential characteristic of long-term trading systems."

— AI Gold Prime Design Philosophy

■ Risk Management — Built Into the Architecture

✅ Hard Stop Loss on every trade

A predefined hard SL is set at the moment of entry on every position, across all 10 strategy modules. No soft stops. No exceptions.

✅ Zero martingale, zero grid, zero averaging

A losing trade is closed at the stop loss. It is not doubled, averaged down, or recovered through subsequent positions. Explicitly excluded from the system architecture.

✅ Module isolation

Each strategy module operates as an independent unit. Losses in one module cannot cascade into another.

✅ Prop Firm Ready — out of the box

All prop firm configurations are built into the preset system. Daily drawdown management, total drawdown controls, and profit pacing are handled internally. No external set files required.

■ Product Specifications

Specification Detail Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) — Dedicated Only Platform MetaTrader 5 Recommended Timeframe M15 (M30 acceptable) Strategy Modules 10 independent modules Operating Modes Mini-Scalping · Pro-Swing Ready-to-Run Presets 20 presets (10 Mini + 10 Pro) Martingale / Grid / Hedging None ✅ Stop Loss Hard SL on every trade ✅ Prop Firm Compatible Yes ✅ — No external set files required One chart per account One preset per chart Demo Downloads 746 MQL5 Rating ★ 4.85 — 23 verified reviews Current Version v1.8 — Updated May 22, 2026 Current Price $599.99 → Final Price: $4,999.99 Activations 10 per license

■ What Real MQL5 Traders Are Saying

★★★★★ Varun Kodo — March 18, 2026



"I tested this on a demo first and then on the actual account and its actually stellar. If you want a money printing machine please stay away, this is a robust and good product which delivers consistent profits. I have both swing and scalp setup with proper risk management of only 1% risk per trade spread across all strategies and it does a marvelous job! Be patient and it will do you good!"

★★★★★ binafxtrading — March 23, 2026



"Lo Thi Mai has clearly invested significant time and expertise into developing AI Gold Prime. The system appears thoughtfully structured, with a focus on consistency and risk management rather than short-term hype. Users who value automation and a disciplined trading approach may find her robot to be a compelling option."

★★★★★ Jean-François Caron — March 12, 2026



"After testing it for 3 months, I have an 80% success rate using strategies #2, 4, and 6. It's a really good product, and what's more, the dashboard has a way to shift trades for prop firms."

■ What You Get When You Purchase

🎁 Bonus 1 | 20 Presets Built In — No Extra Files Needed

All 20 presets are integrated directly into the EA. Select from the dropdown and trade immediately.

🎁 Bonus 2 | Simple Set File for Beginners

Available for download in the comment section. One chart, one preset, zero complexity.

🎁 Bonus 3 | Free EA Opportunity

Purchase AI Gold Prime for a chance to receive EA AI Quantum Scalper or EA AI Aurum Pivot — contact the developer privately after purchase.

🎁 Bonus 4 | Direct Developer Support

16+ years of trading and development experience. Direct support via MQL5 private message for configuration, strategy selection, and prop firm setup.

⏰ Only 3 Copies Left at $599.99

The price increases every 24 hours — publicly stated on the MQL5 product page — until the final price of $4,999.99 is reached. This is not a marketing countdown. It is the actual milestone pricing structure.

746 traders have already downloaded the demo. ★4.85 across 23 verified reviews. Two live public signals on real accounts. The trajectory is clear.

The price is moving. The only question is whether you're in at $599.99 or paying far more for the same system later.

Current Price: $599.99 | Final Price: $4,999.99

MetaTrader 5 · XAUUSD · 10 Strategy Modules · 20 Presets · No Martingale · No Grid · Hard SL Every Trade

Prop Firm Ready ✅ · 746 Demo Downloads · ★4.85 · 23 Verified Reviews · v1.8 May 2026

👉 Get AI Gold Prime Now — $599.99 →

⚠ Trading involves substantial financial risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always use proper risk management and trade only with capital you can afford to lose. Live signal results are from publicly verifiable MQL5 signal accounts.



