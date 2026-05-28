💥 NAS100 Live Trades Running || Quant Direction 3-D Confluence In Action

Hello traders,

2 BUY positions currently open on NAS100 — entered manually based entirely on the Quant Direction indicator readings.

Here is the setup:

✅ 2 BUY trades on NAS100 M15 — Entry ~30,084 | SL 29,993 | TP 30,386





All three dimensions fully aligned bullish, Scalping at 88%, Intraday at 90%, Swing at 97%. That is a full 3-D bullish confluence. Direction bias steeply aligned across every timeframe, strong momentum backing at every layer. When the indicator reads like that, the direction is not a guess it is a clean algorithmic signal across the entire market structure. That reading was all I needed to pull the trigger.

You can check thetrades in the screenshots below.

















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



