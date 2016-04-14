Bank of Japan ready to buy bonds, cut rates deeper

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The Bank of Japan is ready to expand its bond-buying program and cut interest rates further into negative territory as it fights to ignite growth in the country's economy, BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Wednesday. The central bank "will not hesitate to take additional easing measures in terms of...quantity, quality and the interest rate if it is judged necessary," Mr. Kuroda said in a speech at Columbia University in New York. Japan's central bank stunned markets in January by cutting some interest rates into negative territory, an attempt to keep the economy from sliding back into the stagnation that has dogged it ... READ MORE