How negative interest rates take money out of your pocket

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Negative interest rates, which central banks in several countries have implemented as a way to spur economic growth, is a radical move. In the last of a three-part series, ‘Negative Thinking,’ commentator Satyajit Das examines this policy and its risks. Central bankers since 2008 have sought to use low interest rates to boost global economic growth and increase inflation in order to bring elevated debt levels under control. Low rates are supposed to encourage debt-financed consumption and investment, feeding a virtuous cycle of expansion. They also increase wealth, encouraging spending. Low rates and ... READ MORE