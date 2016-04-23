Yen tumbles on renewed rate cut talk

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Speculation that the Bank of Japan could effectively start paying banks to borrow its cash caused the yen to tumble on Friday and gave government bonds a lift after a second bruising week. Disappointing earnings reports on Thursday from some of the world's biggest tech companies weighed on stocks. In Europe, euro zone business data showed an unexpected slowdown in April. In addition, finance chiefs were meeting in Amsterdam to discuss whether Greece was making the necessary progress on its reforms. The head of the International Monetary Fund said it wasn't. In Japan, a Bloomberg report that the central bank might go even ...READ MORE