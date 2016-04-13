FXWIREPRO: BTC/USD Faces Strong Resistance at $428, Good to Buy at Dips.

Major Resistance - $428

BTC/USD has slightly retreated after making a high of $426.67. It is currently trading around $424.

has slightly retreated after making a high of $426.67. It is currently trading around $424. Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support $400 holds.

On the lower side major support is around $400 and any break below $390 will drag the pair down till $380/$350 is possible.

BTC/USD major resistance is around $428 and break above targets $450/$465.The minor resistance is around $425.

It is good to buy at dips around $420 with SL around $400 for the TP of $450/$465.





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