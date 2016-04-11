JP Morgan Chase reduces share in Plus500 by almost two thirds, ignores “buy” recommendation

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JP Morgan Chase, a major stakeholder in the London Stock Exchange (LSE)-traded UK forex broker Plus500 (LON:PLUS) announced it has reduced its share in it by almost two thirds – from 8.99% to 3.05% by selling 6 829 806 of its shares. According to the statement to the LSE, now JP Morgan Chase has 3 500 255 shares in the forex broker. At market close on April 8, when the transaction took place, they cost around GBP 6.8 million. Last week another major stakeholder in Plus500, Odey Asset Management sold 1% of its shares in the forex broker, but with its 22.95% still remains one of the ... READ MORE