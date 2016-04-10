Money does buy happiness, but only if...

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Turns out money does buy you happiness, but only if you're spending it right. In fact, it's even more important than your overall income or how much you spend in total, according to a study published online Thursday in Psychological Science. In other words, what matters more than your salary or how frequently you shop is whether you make purchases that match your personality. The University of Cambridge study examined approximately 77,000 U.K. bank transactions of 625 people and categorized purchases in different personality traits buckets — for example, eating out at a pub was put in the extroverted and impulsive spending ... READ MORE