All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts EURUSD Wedge Chart Pattern 4 February 2019, 00:47 Thomas Lawson 0 322 #EURUSD 4 hour chart shows the currency pair is in a wedge chart pattern. Traders are waiting for more info to start selling or buying into this market. Files: download.png 46 kb #eurusd, technical analysis, Trading, forecasts, forex, investing, money, signals Source To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 11 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 38 0 Confluence Beats Complexity: Why More Indicators Don’t Always Mean Better Trades Trading Strategies 42 0 How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 38 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 60 0 1 Expert Advisor Vs Manual Trading: Which Is Better? Trading Systems 46 0 1 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 46 0 1 MQL5 vs Python — which language for algo trading? Trading Systems 69 0 1 What is an Expert Advisor? Trading Systems 47 0 1 TriZone Semafor Pro — Complete User Manual v1.0 Other 66 2 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 14 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 19 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 22 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 20 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 25 0 229 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 61 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB