EURUSD Wedge Chart Pattern
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD Wedge Chart Pattern

4 February 2019, 00:47
Thomas Lawson
Thomas Lawson
0
322
#EURUSD 4 hour chart shows the currency pair is in a wedge chart pattern. Traders are waiting for more info to start selling or buying into this market.
Files:
download.png  46 kb
#eurusd, technical analysis, Trading, forecasts, forex, investing, money, signals