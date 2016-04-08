Fed: Speakers Cause More Noise than Data - Investec

Research Team at Investec, suggests that last night we saw Federal Reserve Chair Yellen take part in a discussion with former Fed Chairs Bernanke, Greenspan and Volcker.



Key Quotes



“On the whole we saw agreement between the speakers, in that fiscal policymakers should look to support the Fed's economic stimulus and concerns of financial bubbles on the horizon being played down.



Yellen made reference to the fact that she believes that the US economy has continued to progress in a satisfactory way', while also noting that she believes that the Fed is 'coming close to our assigned congressional goal of maximum employment'.”





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