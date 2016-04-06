USD/JPY: First Time Below 110.00 Since Oct 2014 - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac explained that the USD/JPY remained heavy amid equity weakness, the yen showing its safe haven status once again.



Key Quotes:



"The pair slipped from 110.50 to a low of 109.95 after Japan PM Abe was quoted in the Wall Street Journal saying “we must definitely avoid competitive devaluation, and I think we should refrain from arbitrary intervention in currency markets.”



This was the first time USD/JPY traded below 110 since Oct 2014 when the BoJ surprised markets with extra easing measures."





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

