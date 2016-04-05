EUR/USD Trims Daily Losses after US Trade Data



edged slightly higher and continued to move off daily lows following the release of disappointing US trade data.US trade deficit widened in February by 2.6% to a 6-month high of 47.06 billion, from 45.88 billion reported in January and larger than the 46.20 billion expected.EUR/USD pushed a tad higher and trimmed intraday losses, reaching a high of 1.1380 ahead of the Wall Street opening. At time of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1378, still 0.1% below its opening price.Later in the session, main data releases include US non-manufacturing PMIs for March (Markit and ISM) and API’s crude oil stock report.

In terms of technical levels, EUR/USD could find next resistances at 1.1412 (Apr 4 high), 1.1437 (Apr 1 high), 1.1494 (Oct 15 high) and 1.1560 (Aug 26 high). On the other hand, supports are seen at 1.1343 (Apr 5 low), 1.1334 (Apr 1 low) and 1.1287 (10-day SMA).







(Market News Provided by FXstreet)





