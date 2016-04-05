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EUR/USD Breaks Major Support 1.13700, Targets 1.1280/1.1200
- Major support - 1.13700
- Major intraday resistance - 1.14050
- The pair has retreated after making a high of 1.1405 yesterday. It is currently trading around 1.13640.
- Intraday trend is still weak as long as resistance 1.1405 holds. Any break above 1.1405 will take the pair to next level 1.14380. Short term trend reversal only above 1.1380.
- On the lower side any break below 1.1320 will drag the pair down till 1.1280/1.1200.
It is good to sell on rallies around 1.1355-1.1360 with SL around 1.1405 for the TP of 1.1278/1.1200
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com