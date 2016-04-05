EUR/USD Breaks Major Support 1.13700, Targets 1.1280/1.1200

Major support - 1.13700

Major intraday resistance - 1.14050

The pair has retreated after making a high of 1.1405 yesterday. It is currently trading around 1.13640.

Intraday trend is still weak as long as resistance 1.1405 holds. Any break above 1.1405 will take the pair to next level 1.14380. Short term trend reversal only above 1.1380.

On the lower side any break below 1.1320 will drag the pair down till 1.1280/1.1200.



It is good to sell on rallies around 1.1355-1.1360 with SL around 1.1405 for the TP of 1.1278/1.1200





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

