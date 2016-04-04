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The secret ingredient if you want to become a full time trader – what nobody talks about Rolf - Tradeciety.com Psychology 4 Comments 529 Views Looking back, I now realize that what allowed me to finally become a full-time trader was not a better trading strategy or a different method, but something I never expected when I started out as a trader. In today’s society where the average attention span has dropped to 8 seconds, where 140 character tweets seem too long (#TLDR) and people skip YouTube videos after just a few seconds, we easily lose the ... READ MORE