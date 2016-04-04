GBP/USD Faces Strong Resistance Around 1.4250, Break Above Targets 1.4320/1.4360

Candle stick Pattern Formed- Hammer

Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) – 1.4250

The pair has recovered after making a low of 1.4170 level. It is currently trading around 1.42286.

On the higher side major resistance is around 1.4250 and any indicative break above will take the pair 1.4320/1.4360 ins short term.

Cable minor support is around 1.4170 and break below targets 1.4150/1.4100. Short term trend reversal only below 1.4050.



It is good to buy above 1.42500 with SL around 1.4200 for the TP of 1.4320/1.4360/1.4380





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

