EUR/USD Trade Idea
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/USD Trade Idea

1 April 2016, 13:49
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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EUR/USD Trade Idea

  • Major resistance -1.4375 
  • The pair has made a high of 1.4117 and slightly retreated from that level. It is currently trading around 1.13802. 
  • Short term trend is slightly weak as long as resistance 1.14375 holds. 
  • Market awaits US Non Farm Payroll data which is to be released for further direction. 
  • US NFP is expected to show 208k growth in March compared to 242k in Feb and unemployment rate to be unchanged at 4.9%. 
  • Any break above 1.14375 will take the pair to next level around 1.1500/1.15486. 
  • On the lower side major support is around 1.1345 and break below targets 1.1280/1.1200/1.1155. 
  • Short term trend reversal only below 1.1050.

It is good to sell on rallies around 1.1385 with SL around 1.14375 for the TP of 1.1280/1.1200

Resistance: R1-1.1437, R2-1.1500, R3-1.1545,  Support: S1-1.1345, S2-1.1280, S3-1.1200

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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