FXWIREPRO: GBP/USD Faces Strong Resistance Around 1.4480, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: GBP/USD Faces Strong Resistance Around 1.4480, Good to Sell on Rallies

30 March 2016, 12:53
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
130

FXWIREPRO: GBP/USD Faces Strong Resistance Around 1.4480, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Major resistance – 1.4480 (trend line joining 1.4663 and 1.4474) 
  • Major support -1.4350 (55 day EMA) 
  • Cable has retreated after making a high of 1.4450 level. It is currently trading around 1.43925. 
  • Short term trend is slightly bearish as long as resistance 1.44800 holds. 
  • Any break above 1.4480 will take the pair to next level around 1.4520/1.4580. 
  • On the lower side any break below 1.4350 will drag the pair till 1.4280/1.4200/1.4150 level. 
  • Short term bearish invalidation only if it closes above 1.4500 level.          

It is good to sell on rallies around 1.4410-1.4420 with SL around 1.4480 for the TP of 1.4210/1.4155

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#gbpusd, Fxwirepro, Good to Sell on Rallies, Faces Strong Resistance Around 1.4480