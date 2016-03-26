5 Things to Watch on the Economic Calendar

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1 Jobs, Jobs, Jobs The highlight of the week is the Labor Department’s March jobs report, due out Friday. Hiring remained robust through the turn of the year, with nonfarm payrolls growth averaging 228,000 over the past three months. The unemployment rate has hovered at 4.9% since January. Wages dipped in February, but labor-force participation has been rising since last autumn. Economists, who have warned that the risk of a recession has risen, will be watching closely for any signs that the job market might be losing momentum. 2 Focus on Factories The U.S. manufacturing sector has faced headwinds in ... READ MORE