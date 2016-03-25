Another bullish flag on EURUSD
Analytics & Forecasts

Another bullish flag on EURUSD

25 March 2016, 13:16
Mazen Hesham
Mazen Hesham
0
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Right now EURUSD is being traded about levels of 1.1150/80, and it is clearly consolidating and waiting for a strong signal either Bullish  towards the previous high formed by the breakout of the previous bullish flag/pennant at 1.1342 and break it to form a new high around the levels of 1.1450/60 which are the previous highs of September, 2015 . Bearish towards levels of 1.050/30  to break the upward trend that has started on December 3rd, 2015 and still going on.


Recommendations

- If price breaks the 1.1342 resistance . . . Read More 

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