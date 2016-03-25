Another bullish flag on EURUSD





Recommendations

Right now EURUSD is being traded about levels of 1.1150/80, and it is clearly consolidating and waiting for a strong signal eithertowards the previous high formed by the breakout of the previous bullish flag/pennant at 1.1342 and break it to form a new high around the levels of 1.1450/60 which are the previous highs of September, 2015 .towards levels of 1.050/30 to break the upward trend that has started on December 3rd, 2015 and still going on.

- If price breaks the 1.1342 resistance . . . Read More