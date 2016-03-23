The probability of an April rate hike just doubled

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The decidedly hawkish tone embraced by Federal Reserve officials so far this week is forcing investors to rethink the likelihood of an interest rate hike at the central bank’s April meeting. The CME’s FedWatch too, used to gauge the market’s view of probability for Fed interest-rate hikes, shows that traders were pricing in a 14% chance of a hike in April on Wednesday, compared with just 7% a day ago. The Fed will announce its next rate-hike decision at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on April 27, at the close of its next two-day policy meeting. To be sure, an ... READ MORE