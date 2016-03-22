Why do candlestick patterns work? Learn to trade price action

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Price action and candlesticks are a powerful trading concept and even research has confirmed that some candlestick patterns have a high predictive value and can produce positive returns. Especially interesting is a research paper by Gaginalp and Laurent in which they showed that the candlestick patterns: Three White Soldiers, Three Black Crows and Three Inside Up have a significant short-term prediction value for the course of price. 1 Their research showed that those patterns are predictive about 75% of the time for most of ... READ MORE