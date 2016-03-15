EUR/USD Trades Flat After Retail Sales Data

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The EUR/USD has opened Tuesday’s trading moving inside of a 53-pip range. Despite today’s US Advanced Retail Sales figures posting better than expected at -0.1%, the pair has failed to breakout from today’s key values of support and resistance Currently prices are trading off of resistance which is found at the R3 pivot point at a price of 1.1123. If prices remain range bound, traders will look for prices to retest range support, which is found today at a price of 1.1070. If prices do attempt to breakout, traders should continue to ... READ MORE