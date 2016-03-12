What is Hedging?

A hedge is an investment position intended to offset potential losses/gains that may be incurred by a companion investment. In simple language, hedge is used to reduce any substantial losses/gains suffered by an individual or an organization.

A hedge can be constructed from many types of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds, insurance, forward contracts, swaps, options, many types of over-the-counter and derivative products, and futures contracts.

Public futures markets were established in the 19th century[1] to allow transparent, standardized, and efficient hedging of agricultural commodity prices; they have since expanded to include futures contracts for hedging the values of energy, precious metals, foreign currency, and interest rate fluctuations.

Etymology

Hedging is the practice of taking a position in one market to offset and balance against the risk adopted by assuming a position in a contrary or opposing market or investment. The word hedge is from Old English hecg, originally any fence, living or artificial. The use of the word as a verb in the sense of "dodge, evade" is first recorded in the 1590s; that of insure oneself against loss, as in a bet, is from the 1670s.[2]

The way a simple forex hedge protects you is that it allows you to trade the opposite direction of your initial trade without having to close that initial trade. It can be argued that it makes more sense to close the initial trade for a loss and place a new trade in a better spot. This is part of trader discretion. As a trader, you certainly could close your initial trade and enter the market at a better price.

Reasons to Hedge

The main reason that you want to use hedging on your trades is to limit risk. Hedging can be a bigger part of your trading plan if done carefully. It should only be used by experienced traders that understand market swings and timing. Playing with hedging without adequate trading experience could be a disaster for your account.

The advantage of using the hedge is that you can keep your trade on the market and make money with a second trade that makes profit as the market moves against your first position. When you suspect the market is going to reverse and go back in your initial trades favor, you can set a stop on the hedging trade, or just close it.

Very Important

The forex currency trading market is a risky one, and hedging is just one way that a trader can help to minimize the amount of risk they take on. So much of being a trader is money and risk management, that having another tool like hedging in the arsenal is incredibly useful.

Not all retail forex brokers allow for hedging within their platforms. Be sure to research fully the broker you use before beginning to trade.



