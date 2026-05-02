⏳ 18 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader and Nova PAX Trader are at their lowest price ever. That changes on May 21, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

Two EAs. One Decision. Here Is Everything You Need To Know.

If you just landed here for the first time, here is the short version.

Nova DNA Trader and Nova PAX Trader are two professional automated trading systems built on the same framework. Real risk management. Real filter logic. No martingale, no grid, no black box. Both are currently available at their lowest price ever, and that changes permanently on May 20.

Here is what makes each one different, what is coming next, and why right now is the best time to get in.

Nova DNA Trader

DNA is a breakout and trend confirmation system. It uses the Donchian Channel to identify when price is making a real move outside recent market structure, then uses the Alligator to confirm that a genuine trend is behind it. Both conditions have to agree before a single trade opens.

The result is an EA that catches trends early, runs well across multiple forex pairs, and trades with enough frequency to stay active without chasing noise. If you want broad market coverage and an EA that works consistently across symbols, DNA is built for that.

Nova PAX Trader

PAX is a trend confirmation system built for patience. ADX first confirms that the market is actually trending strongly. Then Parabolic SAR gives the direction and the timing. If ADX says the trend is weak or the market is ranging, PAX does nothing. It waits.

That patience is the point. Most EAs bleed slowly in sideways markets because they keep entering anyway. PAX protects capital during those periods and only moves when the conditions are genuinely right. Fewer trades, higher conviction, every single time.

Which One Is Right For You

If you want an EA that is more active, covers multiple pairs, and catches trend moves early, get DNA.

If you want fewer trades that only happen in strong confirmed trends with maximum precision, get PAX.

If you want both, they are fully compatible. Different magic numbers and they run completely independently on the same account, no conflicts, no interference. Their active periods tend to complement each other naturally.

What Is Coming Next

Both EAs are about to get the biggest update in Nova's history.

The next version removes the need to configure anything at all. No settings to learn. No setup files to load. No backtesting required before you start. You pick your market, you pick your trading style, and the EA handles everything else internally with pre-tested, validated configurations built in from the start.

100% plug and play. Starting with all major forex pairs.

Every existing license holder gets this update for free. The people who buy at $49 and $69 today receive the same product as anyone who buys after the price increase at $149 and $199. Same license. The update just arrives.

18 Days Left

The lowest prices Nova will ever be. The biggest update Nova has ever had coming right after. And a free demo available for both in the Strategy Tester if you want to see the logic in action before committing.

After May 20 this offer is gone. The prices go up and they stay there.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.