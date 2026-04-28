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Nova is changing. 47 EAs cut. 3 kept. For the next 22 days, two EAs are available at the lowest price they will ever be.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

After May 20, prices rise permanently. Read the full story behind this decision here.

Nova DNA Trader | Part 1: What It Is and Why It Works

If you landed on this page, you are probably wondering what makes Nova DNA Trader different from the hundreds of other EAs out there. That is exactly the right question. And it deserves an honest answer, not a sales pitch.

So before the setups, before the backtests, before anything else, let's talk about what this EA actually does and why the logic behind it is structurally sound.

What Is the Donchian Channel?

The Donchian Channel was developed by Richard Donchian, one of the pioneers of systematic trend following. The concept is simple: draw a band around the highest high and lowest low of the last N candles. When price breaks above that band, buyers just pushed price into territory it has not seen in a while. That is momentum. That is a breakout.

It is one of the oldest and most battle-tested breakout indicators in existence. The famous Turtle Traders used a version of this exact concept in the 1980s to generate some of the most documented trading returns in history.

When price breaks the Donchian Channel, something real is happening in the market. The question is whether it will follow through or reverse immediately. That is where the second indicator comes in.

What Is the Alligator?

The Alligator was developed by Bill Williams and is built around a simple observation: markets trend roughly 30% of the time and range the other 70%. Most trading strategies lose money in ranging markets. The Alligator was designed specifically to identify which condition the market is in right now.

It uses three smoothed moving averages with different periods and offsets, called the Jaw, Teeth, and Lips. When all three are spread apart and moving in the same direction, the Alligator is "eating." The market is trending. When they are tangled and crossing each other, the Alligator is "sleeping." The market is going nowhere.

The rule is straightforward. Trade with the trend when the Alligator is awake. Stay out when it is asleep.

Why These Two Together?

The Donchian Channel tells you when something is happening. The Alligator tells you whether it is real.

A price breakout without trend confirmation is just noise. It happens constantly in ranging markets and produces losing trades. A confirmed Alligator trend without a breakout trigger means the trend is already established and you are entering late.

Together they solve each other's weaknesses. The breakout catches the move early. The trend confirmation filters out the false ones. Both conditions must be true before Nova DNA Trader opens a trade. One fires without the other and the EA waits.

That is not a complicated idea. But it is a structurally sound one. Two independent systems agreeing before any money goes at risk.

The Visual That Gave It Its Name

Load Nova DNA Trader on a live chart and look at what the indicators create. The Donchian Channel forms outer bands around price. The three Alligator lines weave through the middle. Together they produce a layered, interweaving pattern that genuinely resembles a DNA double helix running across the chart.

It is one of the most visually distinctive setups you will run on any platform. More importantly, it is immediately readable. At a glance you can see whether the Alligator lines are aligned and spreading, whether price is breaking the channel, and whether the conditions for a trade are building. You never have to guess what the EA is watching.

What Else Is Running Underneath

The signal is the entry condition. But Nova DNA Trader does not trade on signal alone. Before any position opens, the full Nova filter stack runs automatically:

Volatility Guard: Skips signals when the market is too quiet. Low volatility breakouts tend to fail. This filter keeps the EA out of flat, directionless conditions.

News Filter: Pauses trading around high-impact news events. Sudden news moves can trigger false breakouts that reverse immediately.

Spread Filter: Skips entries when the spread is too wide. Especially important for breakout strategies where entry timing matters.

Session Filter: Optionally restricts trading to specific market sessions. Breakouts during Asian quiet hours behave differently than London open breakouts.

Dynamic Risk Engine: Lot size calculated as a percentage of account equity on every trade. The EA scales with your account automatically.

The signal tells it when. The framework tells it whether.

Get Nova DNA Trader

Part 2: Why You Actually Want This EA

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