GPT-5.5 vs Claude Opus 4.7 for Trading: What I'm Measuring First

"Which AI is best for trading?"

You see the question every week now. Listicles ranking GPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok by benchmarks that have nothing to do with whether the model can stop you from taking a bad trade at 14:32 GMT on a Tuesday.

The honest answer is: GPT-5.5 vs Claude Opus 4.7 is the wrong first question, and "which one makes more profit" is the wrong second question. Profit is what you measure last, after you have measured the things that actually predict it.

This post is the framework I am using to evaluate both models inside the Alpha Pulse AI Phase 2 public forward test starting April 27, 2026. No winner declared. No hype on the new model. Six metrics I watch before any P&L number means anything.

Why "Which Model Wins" Is the Wrong First Question

"Best AI for trading" rankings collapse the moment you look at them carefully. They use coding benchmarks, math benchmarks, knowledge benchmarks, sometimes a generic "reasoning" score. None of these predict trading behavior, because trading decisions are made under three conditions that benchmarks do not test:

Adversarial market context. The data the model sees is partly noise, partly intentional misdirection (stop hunts, fakeouts, news-driven traps). Benchmarks do not adversarially poison the input.

The data the model sees is partly noise, partly intentional misdirection (stop hunts, fakeouts, news-driven traps). Benchmarks do not adversarially poison the input. Time pressure. A trading decision has a window. A model that thinks deeper but answers slower is not automatically better — sometimes it is worse, because the entry is gone before it commits.

A trading decision has a window. A model that thinks deeper but answers slower is not automatically better — sometimes it is worse, because the entry is gone before it commits. Asymmetric cost. A bad rejection costs nothing. A bad entry costs an account. The model has to weight these asymmetrically; benchmarks do not.

Two models that look identical on a benchmark can behave completely differently in a live trading loop. The earlier Claude vs GPT vs Gemini gold experiment made this obvious — same input, three models, three meaningfully different decision patterns. Each model release also changes trading behavior, often in ways the announcement notes never warned about.

So the framework has to come from inside the trading loop, not from outside it.

The 6 Metrics That Matter Before Profit

These are the six dimensions I measure on every model running inside Alpha Pulse AI. They apply to GPT-5.5 vs Claude Opus 4.7 and would apply identically to whatever frontier model arrives next.

1. Selectivity

What percentage of evaluable signals does the model actually take? A model that takes 80% of signals is not "more aggressive" — it is less selective. A model that takes 25% of signals and rejects the rest is doing the harder job: filtering. Profit follows selectivity, not action count.

2. Rejection Quality

This is the metric most vendors hide because their systems do not produce it. When the model says no, can it tell you why? Is the reasoning consistent across similar setups? Does the rejection make sense 24 hours later? A model with high selectivity but garbage rejection reasoning is just lucky randomness wrapped in confidence.

3. Reasoning Latency

How long does the model take from input to decision? Opus 4.7 is deeper but slower. GPT-5.5 is faster but sometimes less considered. For an EA trading on M15 or H1, a 6-second latency is fine. For tighter timeframes, it matters. Latency is not a flaw — it is a tradeoff that has to fit the strategy timeframe.

4. Context Stability

If you give the model the same setup an hour later, does it produce a similar decision? Models with high context drift produce inconsistency that looks like bad strategy but is actually bad model behavior. Stability is the difference between a system you can trust to behave the same way twice and a coin flip.

5. Volatility Reaction

What does the model do when the input gets noisy fast? News-driven volatility, gap moves, session opens. Some models tighten up and reject more (good). Some models hallucinate confidence and double down (bad). This shows up nowhere except live testing.

6. Cost Per Decision

The forgotten metric. Frontier models cost real money per call. A model that is 5% better on every other metric but costs 4× more per decision may be a worse fit than a cheaper model that is just slightly less precise. Production AI trading is not a benchmark; it is a budget.

Why this framework matters now — GPT-5.5 just dropped:

Within days of every frontier model release, the "AI trading bot" listings explode with new claims. Without a framework, they all look equally legitimate. With one, most of them disappear.

GPT-5.5 vs Claude Opus 4.7: What I'm Watching First

Two days into Phase 2, no honest comparison can be made yet. But I can describe the qualitative profile of each model based on how they behave in non-trading reasoning tasks — and the trading hypotheses those profiles imply.

GPT-5.5 (OpenAI, released April 23, 2026)

Faster end-to-end. Strong tool-use behavior. Less hesitation on structured market input. The hypothesis to test: GPT-5.5 will likely produce more entries with slightly weaker rejection reasoning. The action bias may help in trending markets and hurt in ranging or news-driven conditions. Cost per decision is lower than Opus.

Claude Opus 4.7 (Anthropic, released April 16, 2026)

Slower per call. Denser analysis. More likely to surface the second-order context (correlation, news proximity, session quality) without being prompted for it. The hypothesis to test: Opus 4.7 will likely produce fewer entries with stronger rejection reasoning, which historically translates to lower trade frequency and higher trade quality — but at higher cost per decision and slower reaction to fast moves.

Note the word "hypothesis." These are not claims about results. They are setups for the metrics above to confirm or destroy. The whole point of running the comparison in public is that the data either supports the profile or it does not — and you watch which.

How Phase 2 Tests This Live

The GPT-5.5 vs Claude Opus 4.7 comparison runs inside the Alpha Pulse AI Phase 2 public forward test on multiple pairs (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), on a real account, on a regulated broker (Axi — institutional execution, audit-friendly, no requote-happy fills), with the screen on. The framework laid out in the Phase 2 launch post covers the test architecture; this post covers what to watch inside that architecture, model-by-model.

What you will see, in order:

Selectivity diverging between GPT-5.5 and Opus 4.7 within the first two weeks — likely 1.5×–2× more entries from GPT-5.5 if the hypothesis holds. Rejection reasoning available for both models, side-by-side, on the same setups. Latency cost showing up in fast-move scenarios (news, opens) where Opus arrives later. Cost-per-decision tally posted weekly so the budget reality stays visible. No P&L-driven conclusion until at least four weeks of multi-pair data exists.

Running model comparison live needs broker-side honesty.

If your broker requotes during news or slips on every fast entry, the model comparison becomes a broker comparison without you noticing. Axi Select gives institutional execution + scaled capital with no challenge fees, so the test reads model behavior, not execution noise. Phase 2 runs on it for that reason.

Where to Run This Yourself

If you want to compare GPT-5.5 vs Claude Opus 4.7 on your own account using the same multi-LLM stack — switching between models, watching the same six metrics — that is what Alpha Pulse AI exposes as a setting. You pick the model, run it for two to four weeks, switch, run again, compare on your own pairs and your own broker (I run mine on Axi so the execution noise does not contaminate the model comparison). Phase 2 is the public version of that experiment; the product is the personal version.

Watch the GPT-5.5 vs Opus 4.7 forward test on YouTube:

DoItTrading YouTube Channel →

The channel is where Phase 2 weekly notes, model comparisons, and live test sessions get published. Stream URLs change as the test evolves; the channel is the stable address.

Or get the weekly metrics summary by email — selectivity per model, rejection samples, cost tally, what changed and why. Subscribe to the DoItTrading newsletter.

The Honest Close

I am not going to tell you GPT-5.5 beats Claude Opus 4.7. I do not know yet. Anyone telling you they do — within days of both models being released, before any meaningful forward test — is selling you a vibe, not a measurement.

What I know is what I am watching: six metrics, two models, four pairs, public test, screen on. In four weeks the data will say something. Until then, the framework is the receipt.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is GPT-5.5 better than Claude Opus 4.7 for trading?

No verifiable answer exists yet. Both models were released in April 2026 and the Alpha Pulse AI Phase 2 public forward test is the first multi-pair, real-account comparison running with both. Profitability comparisons require a minimum of four weeks of multi-pair data; the framework above is what to measure before any profit number is meaningful.

Why isn't profit the first metric to compare AI trading models?

Profit is the output. Selectivity, rejection quality, reasoning latency, context stability, volatility reaction, and cost per decision are the inputs that produce it. A model can show profit by accident in a friendly market regime. A model that scores well on the six inputs is more likely to produce profit consistently across regimes — which is what an evaluation needs to measure.

What is "rejection quality" in AI trading?

Rejection quality means the model can articulate why it did not take a trade — and the reasoning is consistent across similar setups and makes sense reviewed 24 hours later. A model that takes few trades but cannot explain its rejections is producing lucky randomness, not selectivity. Reading rejection reasoning is often more informative than reading entries.

Where can I see the GPT-5.5 vs Claude Opus 4.7 comparison data?

The Alpha Pulse AI Phase 2 forward test on the DoItTrading YouTube channel: youtube.com/@doittradingg. The newsletter sends weekly Phase 2 notes including model-by-model metrics. No final verdict before week four.