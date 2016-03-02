What does Super Tuesday mean to daytraders?

Historically, Super Tuesday has brought additional emotion into the market, so from the perspective of a strategist that believes emotions should never play a role in this business, the influence of Super Tuesday is largely negative, but that doesn't imply that it lacks opportunity. It's actually quite the contrary. After the results, I expect there to be an amount of clarity in the GOP specifically — with, as most expect, Donald Trump emerging as the Republican nominee — and with that clarity will come a...