EUR/USD ends the week lower after US GDP, eyes on NFP

26 Februari 2016 8:20 PM

at lows as the week drafts to an end, after hitting its lowest level in three weeks on the back of an upward revision toThe dollar strengthened across the board and dragged EUR/USD through the 100-day SMA to a low of 1.0911, but stalled just ahead the 1.0900 mark. Having spent the last hours in a slim range, the pair is currently trading at 1.0928, recording a 0.81% daily loss and on track to post the second consecutive weekly decline.as investors continue to search for clues whether the Fed is ready to raise rates again.As for technical levels, immediate supports are seen at 1.0903/00 (Feb 3 low/psychological level) and 1.0882 (Feb 2 low), while resistances could be found at 1.1047 (200-day SMA), 1.1067 (Feb 26 high) and 1.1138 (Feb 19 high).consolidates at lows as the week drafts to an end, after hitting its lowest level in three weeks on the back of an(Market News Provided by FXstreet)