USD/JPY fades a spike to hourly 100-SMA

25 Februari 2016 3:17 AM

catches fresh bid tone in the last hour, as the yen lost complete control following BOJ Kiuchi’s comments and rebound in the Japanese stocks.



The major witnessed a sudden 25-pips rally in the recent dealing, driving prices near the mid-point of 112 handle, before meeting fresh supply to now trade few pips lower at 112.32, up 0.12% on the day.



A renewed rally in the USD/JPY pair can be attributed to a short-covering rally after the prices fell as low as 111 levels the day earlier, after heightened risk-off moods bolstered the safe-haven bids for the yen.



Over the last hours, the dollar-yen pair found support from not so upbeat comments from the BOJ board member Kiuchi and also from the rebound seen in the Japanese stocks.In the day ahead, the developments surrounding the oil markets will remain in focus, while the US durable goods data will remain the main highlight ahead of Friday’s prelim GDP figures.



In terms of technicals, the immediate resistance is located at 112.40/43 (5-DMA/ 1h 100-SMA). A break above the last, the major could test 113.03 (10-DMA). While to the downside, the immediate support is seen at 111.82/80 (1h 20-SMA/ daily pivot) and below that at 111.05/110.98 (Feb 24 & 11 Low).



catches fresh bid tone in the last hour, as the yen lost complete control following BOJ Kiuchi’s comments and rebound in the Japanese stocks.(Market News Provided by FXstreet)