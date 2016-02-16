GBPUSD, nice short set-up

has responded well to the resistance it has developed on its upper trend line (4h) and has broken the support underneath it, which is also the first fib retracement level.The move is made more significant by the fact that it also broke its 100MA after trying to test it and started a sharp run downward after that. It was bouncing between its 100MA as a support and its 50MA as a resistance. If it is able to consolidate at or under the 1.4350 level, look for a nice breakout on the short sideLook for your first TP to be at a full retracement of this move as it continues the trend downward.