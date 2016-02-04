Bank of England would try to limit impact of a Brexit on UK economy

The Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey has said its first priority in the event of a Brexit vote is to keep financial markets stable and manage the impact on the British economy. Speaking at a Treasury committee hearing on the economic costs and benefits of the UK’s EU membership, Bailey said: “The first set of issues that I think would arise would be contingency planning around financial markets and broader macroeconomic fallout from the decision.” Brexit 'would trigger economic and financial shock' for UK Read more Questions over the consequences of a vote to leave the EU turned to....