(03 DECEMBER 2017)The week ahead: Brexit meeting in focus

The US labor market report next Friday should have lesser importance for once.

Given how solid US economic data has been of late, a Federal Reserve rate hike in December seems highly likely and is almost fully priced by markets.





CIO doesn't expect major surprises from the policy statements of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BoC). CIO expects the BoC to strike a slightly more hawkish tone as economic data continues to hold up nicely; it should follow the Fed's tightening steps. In emerging markets, central banks in Poland, India and Brazil will be meeting. Concerning sterling, special attention should be paid to the meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU officials in Brussels on Monday. The pound could appreciate further if both sides agree on a "divorce bill" and move Brexit talks to the next stage.