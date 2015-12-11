USDCHF FALSE BREKOUT AND BULLISH PATTERN
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USDCHF FALSE BREKOUT AND BULLISH PATTERN

11 December 2015, 18:00
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
138

USDCHF BREAK PREVIOUS SUPPORT 0.9819. CHART SHOWS IT LOOK LIKE FALSE BREAKOUT.

BULLISH PATTERN FOUND.

#usdchf, BULLISH PATTERN