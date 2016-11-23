Back testing USDCHF 60 Bat
My Trading

Back testing USDCHF 60 Bat

23 November 2016, 19:49
Ernestas Kvedaras
Ernestas Kvedaras
0
299

Hey!

I finished back testing Bats on USDCHF. It's fun to be able to complete 100 trades in a single evening.

 

Read more here. 

#usdchf, pattern, forex, bat, Back Testing, xabcd