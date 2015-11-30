Weekly economic outlook Nov 30 - Dec 4

Below is the list of major economic events which are to take place from November 30 to December 4 and are likely to influence the markets.

Monday, November 30



Japan is to post data on retail sales.

New Zealand is to report on business confidence.

Germany is to issue preliminary data on inflation and retail sales.

The U.S. is to report on manufacturing activity in the Chicago region (which is expected to decline to 54 from 56.2 in the previous month), as well as private sector data on pending home sales.

Tuesday, December 1



China's Federation of Logistics and Purchasing is to issue reports on manufacturing and service sector activity.

Also in China, the Caixin services index and the revised reading of the Caixin manufacturing index will be out.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is to announce its benchmark interest rate (which is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.00%) and publish its rate statement, which will highlight economic conditions and the factors affecting the monetary policy decision.

Switzerland is to release data on retail sales.

Germany is to report on the change in the number of people unemployed.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is expected to hold a press conference about the Financial Stability Report and U.K. Bank Stress Test results, in London.

In the U.K., a report on manufacturing activity is expected.

The euro zone is to publish a report on the unemployment rate.

Canada is to release its monthly report on economic growth.

In the U.S., the Institute of Supply Management is to report on manufacturing activity for November, which is expected to climb to 50.5 from 50.1 in October.

U.S. construction spending for October, also due on Tuesday, is forecast to stay unchanged from the 0.6% in the preceding month.

Wednesday, December 2



RBA Governor Glenn Stevens is expected to speak at the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce breakfast, in Perth.

Australia is to post data on third quarter gross domestic product.

The U.K. is to publish survey data on construction activity.

The euro zone is to post preliminary data on consumer price inflation.

The U.S. is to post the ADP report on private sector jobs creation (expected to climb to 185K in November from 182K in October) as well as weekly data on crude oil stockpiles.

Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen is to speak about the U.S. economic outlook at The Economic Club of Washington D.C.

The Bank of Canada is to announce its benchmark interest rate (which is predicted to stay unchanged at 0.50%) and publish its rate statement, which outlines economic conditions and the factors influencing the monetary policy decision.

Thursday, December 3



Australia is to report on the trade balance.

The U.K. is to release survey data on service sector activity.

The ECB is to announce its monetary policy decision. The rate announcement will be followed by a post-policy meeting press conference with President Mario Draghi.

The U.S. is to release data on initial jobless claims and factory orders in October (forecast to rise 0.9% from -1.0% in the previous month).

The ISM is to publish data on service sector activity in the U.S. in November, which is expected to decline to 58.1 from 59.1, analysts say.

Fed Chair Yellen is expected to testify about monetary policy before the Joint Economic Committee, in Washington D.C.

Friday, December 4



Australia is to report on retail sales.

Germany is to release data on factory orders.

Canada is to publish its monthly employment report and data on the trade balance.

The U.S. will terminate the week with the closely monitored report on nonfarm payrolls, which are expected to decline to 198K in November from 271K in October.

The unemployment rate in the U.S. in November is forecast to stay at 5.0%, unchanged from October.

U.S. trade balance for October, also due on Friday, is forecast to show -$44.00b from -$40.81b.