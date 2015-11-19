Deutsche Bank is now convinced Fed will hike in December

Convinced by the minutes, Deutsche Bank decided to join the consensus awaiting a December rates increase in the U.S.



"We are now in the December liftoff camp," analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note Wednesday after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.



"The October meeting statement hinted at the Fed's strong desire to raise rates at the December meeting."



In the recent months, markets have been twitching on fears over potential side-effects of the first U.S. interest rate hike in nine years.



Emerging markets have especially suffered by cash outflows as higher U.S. interest rates mean that investors can likely find higher, less-risky returns elsewhere.

