Research: Bitcoin to become 6th most widely spread reserve currency by 2030

The poll showed that an approximate $1 billion will be spent by the top 100 financial organizations on blockchain-related projects over the next 24 months. The blockchain was the most important advancement in enterprise IT in the last ten years.



"Bitcoin has proven itself as an established currency. Blockchain, more fundamentally, will become the default global standard distributed ledger for financial transactions," said Jeremy Millar, partner at Magister Advisors who led the research, in an accompanying press release on Tuesday morning.



Prospects & Criticism



Thirteen of the world's leading banks joined a project in September to explore the prospects behind using a type of distributed ledger in the mainstream financial world. Bank of America, Citi and Deutsche Bank joined Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and some others which had already signed up.



For many the ledger represents the real promise while the virtual currency itself is seen by some as having more of a shelf life.



Besides financials, the public ledger has a batch of other useful applications. Pantera Capital in the U.S. is investing in a company that is using this technology to help detect forges in the luxury goods industry.



Some analysts consider the interesting part in this story will be the underlying technology in the bitcoin and whether it facilitates the introduction of truly digital currencies.

