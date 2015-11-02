Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 1.1306

R3 - 1.1185

R2 - 1.1140

R1 - 1.1102

SPOT 1.1026

S1 - 1.0897

S2 - 1.0864

S3 - 1.0848

S4 - 1.0809





SHORT AT 1.1055 FOR 1.0850, STOP AT 1.1105















