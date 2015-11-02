Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Systems

Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)

2 November 2015, 07:54
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
193
For today

R4 - 1.1306
R3 - 1.1185
R2 - 1.1140
R1 - 1.1102
SPOT 1.1026
S1 - 1.0897
S2 - 1.0864
S3 - 1.0848
S4 - 1.0809  

SHORT AT 1.1055 FOR 1.0850, STOP AT 1.1105




#EUR/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL), sell order, sell signal