Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Systems

Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)

21 October 2015, 09:06
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
294

For today

R4 - 1.1495
R3 - 1.1460
R2 - 1.1419
R1 - 1.1396
SPOT 1.1359
S1 - 1.1290
S2 - 1.1267
S3 - 1.1235
S4 - 1.1212  

LONG AT 1.1350 FOR 1.1495; STOP AT 1.1290



#EUR/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL), buy order, buy signal