Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)





For today





R4 - 1.1495

R3 - 1.1460

R2 - 1.1419

R1 - 1.1396

SPOT 1.1359

S1 - 1.1290

S2 - 1.1267

S3 - 1.1235

S4 - 1.1212





LONG AT 1.1350 FOR 1.1495; STOP AT 1.1290











