EU Referendum reminder - 23rd June

Dear Trader,

There are now less than 2 weeks’ left till the British EU referendum. Further to last week’s email, market conditions remain volatile and you should be aware that there may be periods of wider spreads and/or reduced liquidity with a higher probability of gap risk. Please refer to the LMAX Risk Warning and make sure you are comfortable with the risk on the positions you are holding in light of the current and potential market conditions over this period.

LMAX Exchange will limit maximum position sizes and raise the margin required on all GBP and EUR currency pairs and Equity Index CFDs as late as possible on the day of 23rd June, details of which will be communicated on Friday 17th June.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Client Services by calling +44 20 3192 2555 or emailing info@LMAX.com

Kind regards

LMAX Exchange

Client Services Team

Our trading service carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You should not trade with us unless you understand the nature of the transaction you are entering into and the extent of your potential loss from a trade. You must satisfy yourself that it is suitable for you in the light of your circumstances, financial resources and investment objectives. If you are in any doubt you should seek independent advice. You trade entirely at your own risk.