Yen higher as Bank of Japan stands pat

On Thursday the greenback edged lower against the yen after the Bank of Japan decided to stand pat on the monetary policy which spurred demand for the Japanese currency.

In a widely expected move, the Bank of Japan’s nine policy board members voted 8-1 to maintain the policy of buying assets at an annual pace of ¥80 trillion. The BOJ last raised the purchase amount in October.

The yen was boosted by the news with the greenback last seen at ¥119.59, lower 0.52%. That compared with ¥120.23 late Monday in New York.

The U.S. currency was higher against the euro, which was at $1.1300 midday from $1.1315 late Monday.



Takuya Kanda, senior researcher at Gaitame.Com Research Institute, said he did not expect such a reaction. He said he had felt expectations for BOJ easing were mounting from earlier this morning, as indicated by a rise in the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average.

After rising 2.0% in mid-morning, the Nikkei trimmed most of its gains, and was up only 0.2% immediately after the BOJ decision. The index was last up 0.9%.

Elsewhere in the currency market, the Australian dollar was weaker at $0.7107 and ¥85.52 midday from $0.7138 and ¥85.19, respectively.

The Aussie gained earlier in the session as investors viewed the country’s new prime minister as positive. Malcolm Turnbull, a 60-year-old former investment banker, will succeed Tony Abbott.

However, the local currency turned down after the Reserve Bank of Australia issued the minutes of its Sept. 1 policy meeting, at which it maintained a neutral tone on the outlook for interest rates.

The euro was at ¥135.47 from ¥136.08.