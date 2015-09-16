Open-source identity protocol provider Onename to switch to Bitcoin

The startup Onename made a big announcement at the Blockstack Summit 2015 where co-founder Muneeb Ali revealed the decision: it is switching from Namecoin’s blockchain to Bitcoin Namecoin network is not decentralized and the mining group Discus Fish controls 60-70% of its hashing power.



Namecoin is a blockchain-based Domain Name System (DNS) which became known an effective solution some five years ago. It was one of the first large-scale altcoins introduced in 2010; however, it has never been able to challenge the other competitors like Bitcoin, Litecoin and even Dogecoin.



According to a statement the startup will post a blog with more details on the latest decision. No commentary as of yet from the Namecoin founders has come.



DIS uses a unique way to create a ‘name’ or unique profile to accompany users’ online blockchain verified identity. Additionally, the open-source identity provider began its project in March 2014 with the ability to create a name instead of a binary number solution or a Bitcoin address. After the decision was made public, a lot of people in the community showed their happiness and said that it is after all the victory of the strongest blockchain.