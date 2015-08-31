PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA v1.0 monitor 10.08.2015-28.08.2015

2
1 552
Input:
- TM_Ex=------- Hour Settings (Zero for no limitations)
- StartHour=0
- EndHour=0
- TS_Settings=------- Settings
- TradeSignal=1.7
- StopLoss=12
- TrailingStop=2
- TrailingStep=4
- TakeProfit=0
- MM_Ex=------- Money management
- MoneyManagement=false
- RiskPercent=2.0
- LotSize=0.01
- EA_Ex=------- EA Settings
- Slippage=5
EURUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):
- Profit = -0,01 usd
- Recovery Factor = -0.00
- Maximal Drawdown = 5.78 usd
GBPUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):
- Profit = -3.69 usd
- Recovery Factor = -1.47
- Maximal Drawdown = 2.51 usd
USDJPY, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):
- Profit = 14.90 usd
- Recovery Factor = 3.58
- Maximal Drawdown = 4.16 usd
USDCAD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):
- Profit = -6.55 usd
- Recovery Factor = -4.82
- Maximal Drawdown = 1.36 usd
AUDUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):
- Profit = 4.17 usd
- Recovery Factor = 0.24
- Maximal Drawdown = 17.21 usd
NZDUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):
- Profit = 7.05 usd
- Recovery Factor = 0.30
- Maximal Drawdown = 23.89 usd
Broker #1 for scalping: OctaFX (true ECN execution without requotes)