PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA v1.0 monitor 10.08.2015-28.08.2015

31 August 2015, 12:23
Aleh Sasonka
1 552

Input:

  • TM_Ex=------- Hour Settings (Zero for no limitations)
  • StartHour=0
  • EndHour=0
  • TS_Settings=------- Settings
  • TradeSignal=1.7
  • StopLoss=12
  • TrailingStop=2
  • TrailingStep=4
  • TakeProfit=0
  • MM_Ex=------- Money management
  • MoneyManagement=false
  • RiskPercent=2.0
  • LotSize=0.01
  • EA_Ex=------- EA Settings
  • Slippage=5

EURUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):

  • Profit = -0,01 usd
  • Recovery Factor = -0.00
  • Maximal Drawdown = 5.78 usd

EURUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA v1.0 monitor 10.08.2015-28.08.2015

 

 GBPUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):

  • Profit = -3.69 usd
  • Recovery Factor = -1.47
  • Maximal Drawdown = 2.51 usd

GBPUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA v1.0 monitor 10.08.2015-28.08.2015

 

USDJPY, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):

  • Profit = 14.90 usd
  • Recovery Factor = 3.58
  • Maximal Drawdown = 4.16 usd

USDJPY, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA v1.0 monitor 10.08.2015-28.08.2015

 

USDCAD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):

  • Profit = -6.55 usd
  • Recovery Factor = -4.82
  • Maximal Drawdown = 1.36 usd

USDCAD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA v1.0 monitor 10.08.2015-28.08.2015

 

AUDUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):

  • Profit = 4.17 usd
  • Recovery Factor = 0.24
  • Maximal Drawdown = 17.21 usd

AUDUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA v1.0 monitor 10.08.2015-28.08.2015

 

NZDUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA (10.08.2015-28.08.2015):

  • Profit = 7.05 usd
  • Recovery Factor = 0.30
  • Maximal Drawdown = 23.89 usd

NZDUSD, M1: PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA v1.0 monitor 10.08.2015-28.08.2015


