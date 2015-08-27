EUR/USD going to 0.665

With the eurusd price retracing to the 1.12, which i was expecting it to do last week, i expect a price ranging at this level. I expect the price to touch 1.101, another key eurusd price fibo level, but probably next month. If this is indeed a retracement and the eurusd price closes at this week's high of around 1.168, there is good chance that the eurusd price will reach 1.101 next month and reverse back upwards. On the other hand the price can continue to go downwards without any upward movement, which would trigger my stop loss at today's previous low.