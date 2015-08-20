Next Week Forecast: the most interesting pair you can make money with - USD/JPY

USD/JPY: bullish. This pair is on bullish market condition with the ranging between 121.69 key support level and 125.85 key resistance level. The price is trying to break two ascending triangle patterns for the breakout to be started. We think that 125.85 resistance can be a good bullish target for the next week. And if the price breaks 125.85 so we can get re-entry with this situation.
There are the following news events which will be affected on USD/JPY price movement for the coming week:
- 2015-08-25 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
- 2015-08-26 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
- 2015-08-27 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]
- 2015-08-28 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - National Core CPI]
- 2015-08-28 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - International Trade in Goods]
- 2015-08-28 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]
|Resistance
|Support
|125.85
|121.69
|N/A
|N/A