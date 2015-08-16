Next Week Forecast: the most interesting pair you can make money with - GBP/USD

GBP/USD : reversed to bullish. This pair finally crossed Ichimoku cloud from below to above and came to the bullish area of the chart by two closed daily bars. The price was stopped by 1.5659 resistance level with 1.5689 as the next bullish target. The bearish key reversal target/level is 1.5423, and if the price crosses it from above to below on close daily bar so we will see the bearish reversal of the price movement. if the price crosses bullish key reversal levels at 1.5659 and especially 1.5689 level so the bullish trend will be continuing.



There are the following news events which will be affected on GBP/USD price movement for the coming week :

2015-08-18 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - CPI]

2015-08-19 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI]

2015-08-20 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Retail Sales]

2015-08-21 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Public Sector Net Borrowing]

