EUR/USD Price Action Analysis - ranging bearish

W1 price is located below 200-SMA
and 100-SMA with bearish for ranging between Fibo resistance level at 1.1459 and Fibo support level at 1.0807:
- The price is ranging between ranging between 1.1459 and 1.0807 levels.
- descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed from above to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
- "USD strength was short-lived in the case of EUR/USD, however, as the pair made back all its PBoC inspired losses by the beginning of European trading (purportedly on the back of a large unwind of short EUR/CNH positions). The loss of downside momentum in EUR/USD over the past few days in the face of some fairly positive USD news clearly raises the risk for a deeper upside correction in the pair."
- "The 50-day moving average around 1.1100 remains critical in this regard as it has so successfully repelled rally attempts over the past month. Any traction above this level would be a pretty clear bullish change in behavior. Failure around this level followed by a break of 1.0950 likely paves the way for a renewed assault on the critical downside pivot at 1.0800."
If the price will break Fibo support level at 1.0807 so the bearish trend will be continuing up to 1.0461 as the next level.
If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 1.1459 on close weekly bar so we may see the local uptrend as the secondary market rally within the primary bearish market condition.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
